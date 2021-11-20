Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Advertisement

Daniel Sturridge plays his first professional game in nearly two years

The ex-Liverpool striker made his Perth Glory debut in today’s 1-1 draw with Adelaide United.

By AFP Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 2:28 PM
59 minutes ago 2,448 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5607343
Sturridge pictured during the warm-up.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sturridge pictured during the warm-up.
Sturridge pictured during the warm-up.
Image: AAP/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL STAR Daniel Sturridge’s Perth Glory debut ended with a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League today.

In front of a sold-out HBF Park in Perth, Sturridge played his first professional in almost 21 months, having only emerged from mandatory two-week hotel quarantine 10 days ago.

The 32-year-old, whose last competitive outing was for Turkish side Trabzonspor, started on the bench and received loud applause every time he was shown on the ground’s big screen. He finally made his much-anticipated appearance in the 85th minute.

“It felt great… the game was close, unfortunately we didn’t get the win,” Sturridge said. “It’s not easy going from being in a room to playing professional games. It will take time.”

Adelaide’s domination was rewarded in the 22nd minute through striker Kusini Yengi, only for Glory star Bruno Fornaroli to equalise with a blistering long-range strike before half-time.

Restless fans, many of whom were attired in Liverpool’s famous red kit, demanded Sturridge be subbed into the game and their wish was granted in the 85th minute.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sturridge, who played for England at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, received a standing ovation from much of the faithful but couldn’t weave any late heroics.

The Glory, who had ex-Ireland striker Andy Keogh up front, will hit the road for the remainder of the calendar year due to Western Australia’s stringent border controls amid the pandemic.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie