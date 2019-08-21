This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Liverpool striker Sturridge finds a new club in Turkey

The 29-year-old England international has agreed to join Trabzonspor on a three-year deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 5:45 PM
Sturridge in his new jersey.
Image: Twitter/Trabzonspor
Sturridge in his new jersey.
Image: Twitter/Trabzonspor

DANIEL STURRIDGE HAS agreed a three-year contract with Trabzonspor, the Turkish Super Lig side have confirmed.

The striker, who left Liverpool at the end of last season, is set to join his new club until 2022, with the option of an extra year.

Sturridge was released by the European champions when his contract expired in June after six years at Anfield, in which he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances.

In July, the 29-year-old was fined £75,000 and banned for six weeks — four of which were suspended — for breaching betting rules in English football.

Sturridge, who was free to play again from 31 July, said it was “extremely disappointing” to hear the Football Association would be appealing against what the governing body considered to be an insufficient punishment.

“I will continue to defend the case and the appeal,” he said.

Trabzonspor finished fourth in the Super Lig last season, six points behind champions Galatasaray.

They face AEK in a Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

The42 Team

