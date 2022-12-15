Daniel Wiffen sets new European record for 800 metres freestyle

IRISH SWIMMER DANIEL Wiffen has set a he set a new European record in the 800 metres freestyle at the Irish National Winter Championships in Dublin.
Wiffen won the race in a time of 7:25.96, which is only two seconds off a world record set by Grant Hackett in 2008.
The 21-year-old Co Down man previously competed in the men’s 800 metre freestyle and 1500 metre freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
NEW EUROPEAN RECORD!— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 15, 2022
What an incredible 800m Freestyle swim from @WiffenDaniel 7:25.96 only 2.5 seconds off the World Record!
WHAT A SWIM@LENaquatics @WorldAquatics @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/VexOrrihTs
