Daniel Wiffen sets new European record for 800 metres freestyle

IRISH SWIMMER DANIEL Wiffen has set a he set a new European record in the 800 metres freestyle at the Irish National Winter Championships in Dublin.

Wiffen won the race in a time of 7:25.96, which is only two seconds off a world record set by Grant Hackett in 2008.

The 21-year-old Co Down man previously competed in the men’s 800 metre freestyle and 1500 metre freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

NEW EUROPEAN RECORD!



What an incredible 800m Freestyle swim from @WiffenDaniel 7:25.96 only 2.5 seconds off the World Record!



WHAT A SWIM@LENaquatics @WorldAquatics @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/VexOrrihTs — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 15, 2022

Advertisement