Ireland's Daniel Wiffen finishes fourth in world 1500m final

DANIEL WIFFEN UNDERLINED his ambition to win gold at the Paris Olympics next year after a fourth-placed finish in a stacked 1500m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Japan this afternoon.

It’s the second time this week the 22-year-old finished just outside the medal places, following another fourth-placed finish in the 800m final in midweek.

Advertisement

Today’s 1500m podium was a repeat of the 800m. Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui took gold in a new Championship record time of 14:31.54, with Bobby Finke of the USA finishing second in 14:31.59. Australia’s Sam Short – who emerged from the blocks quickest, and in world-record pace – couldn’t maintain his ferocious start and settled for bronze in a time of 14:37.28.

Wiffen thus finished fourth – punished for a slightly slow start – in a time of 14:43.01, his second-fastest time ever but nine seconds outside personal best, set at an event in Sweden in April. His PB would have been good enough to take bronze today.

“I’m happy with my World Champs so far, a bit of disappointment there going in with the fastest PB and then coming fourth, but I mean that’s just sport”, said Wiffen. “I guess I just have to train harder and come back faster.

“I’m just going to go back training. I’ve got a vengeance now because I wanted to win that race and I didn’t. I’m just going to keep training. I’ve got the European U23s in Dublin so I’m going to focus on that and post some fast times there and then next season just go for that gold in Paris.”

Elsewhere, Ellen Walsh finished eighth in heat in the women’s 400m medley, thus not qualifying for the final and ranked 16th overall.

Both Irish sides finished 13th in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay.