Daniel Wiffen breaks Irish record to win 800m heat in Tokyo

DANIEL WIFFEN BROKE the Irish national record — and recorded a personal best — in a time of 7:51.65 to win his men’s 800m freestyle heat in Tokyo today.

The 20-year-old ranked 14th overall however and fails to progress, despite his impressive showing.

“It’s my first real senior international so happy that I could perform on the day,” the Armagh native told RTE afterwards.

“I was hurting a lot down the first 400 and I kind of got into my rhythm in the second half which was good. I took inspiration from Jack McMillan who just swam and did a P and an A time in the 200-free.

“I knew I’d win the last 15 metres, I had the speed.”

Wiffen – who swims for Loughborough University — will next look to the 1500m event on Friday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We’ve got so many world-class athletes in the Irish team and I’m glad to be a part of it to be honest,” he said.