Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Daniel Wiffen breaks Irish record to win 800m heat in Tokyo

The 20-year-old fails to progress to the final however.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 1:49 PM
33 minutes ago 1,528 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507056
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DANIEL WIFFEN BROKE the Irish national record — and recorded a personal best — in a time of 7:51.65 to win his men’s 800m freestyle heat in Tokyo today.

The 20-year-old ranked 14th overall however and fails to progress, despite his impressive showing. 

“It’s my first real senior international so happy that I could perform on the day,” the Armagh native told RTE afterwards.

“I was hurting a lot down the first 400 and I kind of got into my rhythm in the second half which was good.  I took inspiration from Jack McMillan who just swam and did a P and an A time in the 200-free.

“I knew I’d win the last 15 metres, I had the speed.”

Wiffen – who swims for Loughborough University — will next look to the 1500m event on Friday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We’ve got so many world-class athletes in the Irish team and I’m glad to be a part of it to be honest,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie