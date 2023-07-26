Advertisement
Andrea Masini/INPHO Daniel Wiffen in action at the World Aquatics Championships.
# something in the water
Wiffen narrowly misses out on 800m freestyle bronze at World Aquatics Championships
Wiffen set a new European record as he took fourth in Japan.
1 hour ago

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS finished in fourth place in the final of the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Wiffen, who booked his place at the Olympics after swimming within the qualification time in the heats, clocked a time of 7:39.19 which was a European record, and just .52 seconds off a bronze medal.

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia took gold in a time of 7:37 while Australia’s Samuel Short claimed silver in 7:37.76 and USA’s two-time Olympic Champion Bobby Finke finished just ahead of Wiffen in third in a time of 7:38.67.

