Wiffen narrowly misses out on 800m freestyle bronze at World Aquatics Championships

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS finished in fourth place in the final of the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Wiffen, who booked his place at the Olympics after swimming within the qualification time in the heats, clocked a time of 7:39.19 which was a European record, and just .52 seconds off a bronze medal.

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia took gold in a time of 7:37 while Australia’s Samuel Short claimed silver in 7:37.76 and USA’s two-time Olympic Champion Bobby Finke finished just ahead of Wiffen in third in a time of 7:38.67.

𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗!



What a race and what a performance 🤯



Daniel Wiffen clocks 7:39.19 in the 800 Freestyle Final to finish fourth in the World, also setting a new European Record!



Wiffen was just .52 behind two-time Olympic Champion Bobby Finke 🤏 pic.twitter.com/i3tVujzbPF — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) July 26, 2023

