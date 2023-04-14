Daniel Wiffen smashes two more Irish records to become second fastest European of all time

IRELAND’S DANIEL WIFFEN has smashed a second and third Irish senior record on his way to 1500m Freestyle Gold at the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden, having set a new 400m Freestyle Irish standard yesterday.

The Loughborough-based swimmer swam a blistering 14:34.91 in this evening’s final, knocking over 15 seconds off his own Irish record of 14:51.79, a time that had secured him silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Advertisement

The time is the fastest in the world this season, with Germany’s Florian Wellbrock now ranked second in 14:40.18.

The time makes Wiffen the fourth fastest man in the World ever in the event; just outside the European record of 14:33.10 and world record of 14:31.01, making the Tokyo Olympian the second fastest European of all time.

In winning, Wiffen held off Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist in the event, Mykhaylo Romanchuk of Ukraine in 14:40.21.

During today’s swim, Wiffen also shaved two tenths of a second off his 800m Freestyle Irish Record, lowering that from 7:46.52 to 7:46.32.

The 22-year-old returns to the pool on Sunday to swim that event.

Yesterday, the 22-year-old posted the second fastest time in the World this season, clocking 3:44.35 in the 400m Freestyle, to break his own 2022 Irish Record of 3:46.22.