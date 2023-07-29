Wiffen into another final as McSharry and Ferguson prepare for semis

DANIEL WIFFEN WILL compete in the final of the 1500m freestyle final tomorrow after he finished second in his heat with a time of 14:43.50.

On the penultimate day of racing at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan, there was more success for Irish swimmers with both Mona McSharry and Conor Ferguson advancing to their respective semi-finals.

For Wiffen, who set a new European record with a fourth-place finish in the final of the 800m in midweek, he was only edged out of first spot in his heat by American Bobby Finke

“I think I’m still going with my aspirations of hitting that World Record (14:31.01), need to get out now, get some recovery done for tomorrow night, 36 hours, get that done and have a good final,” Wiffen explained.

“It hurt a little, but I’m holding back still, so still that bit left.

“It was great, my strategy was to go in and break up the field and I did that quite well and then after about 500m sit back on a good pace that would get me through to the final so I did that, it was good, a good race as well there with the American Bobby Finke, but it was alright, it was fun.”

Sligo native McSharry is in the semi-final of the 50m backstroke at 12.26pm this afternoon following a time of 30.45 to finish 12th across the heats, while Ferguson will take part in his first World semi-final, also the 50m backstroke, after clocking a time of 24.95 for 11th in his heats.

The Belfast swimmer is in action at 1.06pm this afternoon.

Also in action this morning was Danielle Hill, who was unable to progress in the 50m Freestyle but will return tomorrow to be part of the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay.