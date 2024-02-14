History-maker Daniel Wiffen takes gold at World Aquatics Championships

LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago
DANIEL WIFFEN MADE history at the World Aquatics Championships as he took gold in the 800m Freestyle final.
It is a first long course medal for an Irish swimmer at these championships as the current world and European record holder showed his class in a time of 7:40.94 in Qatar to become a world champion.
The Armagh native had been second quickest in qualifying and he hit his stride when it really mattered to edge out Australia’s Elijah Winnington and Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy.
“Amazing. The goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal. It’s Ireland’s first ever medal at world championship level and that’s really cool to say. I’m really happy,” Wiffen said.
“It was just really trying to build the confidence in myself and make sure I could trust it to really execute my own race plan. That’s what I did so I’m very happy.”
Wiffen set a new world short course record to win the European 800m title in December and after following that up on the world stage he admitted the medal ceremony would be an emotional moment.
“I’m really looking forward to it and I just hope I don’t get too emotional on the podium. I’m ecstatic. I can’t wait to get on the podium and get that medal.”
Wiffen’s involvement in the championships continues when he takes part in the 1500m later this week.