Andrea Staccioli/INPHO Daniel Wiffen celebrates.
gold standard

Daniel Wiffen sets new world record as he wins freestyle 800m gold medal

The 22-year-old has now won three golds at the European Short Course Championships.
57 minutes ago

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS set a new freestyle 800m short course world record while winning a third gold medal at the European Short Course Championships.  

The 22-year-old took almost three seconds off Grant Hackett’s 15-year-old record as he finished in 7:20.46.  

“That world record, I think it’s one of the oldest in the book,” said Wiffen. “To beat his record is just amazing. I look up to him every day.”

The Magheralin man beat France’s David Aubry into second, almost 10 seconds back in 7:30.32, while Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk was third. Wiffen’s twin brother Nathan finished eighth.   

Wiffen won the 1500m and 400m freestyle crowns earlier in the week.

The 42 Team
