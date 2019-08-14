This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 14 August, 2019
Italy legend De Rossi scores on his debut for Boca Juniors

The 36-year-old midfielder recently left his boyhood club Roma to start a new chapter of his career in Argentina.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 11:11 AM
24 minutes ago 618 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4765079
De Rossi celebrates his goal.
Image: AP/PA Images
De Rossi celebrates his goal.
De Rossi celebrates his goal.
Image: AP/PA Images

DANIELE DE ROSSI marked his Boca Juniors debut with a goal in a dream start to his career with the Argentine giants.

De Rossi, 36, joined Boca last month after ending an 18-year stay with boyhood club Roma in Serie A.

The midfielder had an instant impact on debut, heading in the opening goal against Almagro in the Copa Argentina last night. 

De Rossi got on the end of a corner from Alexis Mac Allister in the 28th minute to put Boca ahead at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata.

The former Italy international only scored 63 goals in 616 games for Roma, but began life at Boca by notching in his first match.

However, after the game finished 1-1, Almagro claimed victory — winning a penalty shootout 3-1.  

