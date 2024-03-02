'I'm trying to have a new perspective on football and enjoy the process'

MANY ONLY DISCOVERED a key change to the LGFA league relegation battle at the eleventh hour. Players and management included.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan first heard that two teams would be relegated this year — rather than one — in his TG4 pre-match interview before his side’s opener against Kerry.

Bohan looked puzzled when presenter Máire Ní Bhraonáin put it to him, before saying the All-Ireland champions “weren’t aware” of the alteration. It had largely gone under the radar. Indeed, Mayo All-Star Danielle Caldwell found out in the very same breath.



“I don’t think anyone knew that two teams went down,” she tells The 42. “We watched that Dublin-Kerry game and we found out in Mick Bohan’s interview that two teams went down. It adds to the league, nobody wants to be the two teams that go down.

“Last year we actually were second: Donegal and then us. If that rule was [in place] last year, we would have gone down. There’s very little between the teams, which is good because it’s raising the standard and the level of the game, making it more entertaining to watch.”

Caldwell’s Mayo face a crucial tie in the relegation battle today. They travel to Cork [throw-in 2.30pm], with both sides positioned towards the bottom of Division One. Galway are rock bottom with zero points after four games; Cork and Waterford are on three with one win a-piece; while Mayo have one more point.

Victory this afternoon would effectively guarantee safety for the Green and Red, who are operating under the watchful eye of new manager Liam McHale.

“Liam always tells us to express ourselves and enjoy playing football,” Caldwell says. “I think we’re just doing that. Training is great. It’s nice to have new perspective on the game, new game plans, it’s just enjoyable.”

The new set-up is not the only thing that has given the long-serving defender a new lease of life in the Mayo jersey of late.

Caldwell was one of 50 inter-county GAA players who went on a week-long trip to Kenya with the GPA and Warriors for Humanity in November. There, they planted a million trees and and visited schools and hospitals. Caldwell was part of a strong Mayo contingent alongside team-mates Fiona McHale and Lisa Cafferky, Matthew Ruane and Tom Parsons.

Caldwell in action against Kerry. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

“It was unbelievable. To see what those people have to go through on a daily basis and the struggles that they encounter… coming back to football this year, I’m trying to have a new perspective on it. I’m just really trying to enjoy the process and enjoy playing football.

“Take away the pressures of sport, because we put a huge amount of pressure on performance and sometimes I think if you enjoy the process, the performance looks after itself. I’ve kind of had a shift in mindset this year just to really enjoy the process.”

“It was just an amazing experience,” she continues on Kenya. “We could say that the people have nothing but what they have in love and kindness is way greater than what we have in wealth.

“They’d literally give you anything, and they welcomed us in with open arms. We probably have too much at home. Life is so much simpler out there and I think that they’re happier because of it.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words. When I came home, everyone was like, ‘What was it like? Tell us,’ but it’s such a profound experience that you only experience it with those 50 people, we’ll probably have that shared bond forever.”

Perspective. It’s something Caldwell is offered every single day. She has spoken about her family in the past, while her job is another source of inspiration and grounding.

The 26-year-old works as a respiratory physiotherapist in Mayo University Hospital, based between ICU and surgical.

“It’s great, busy. I don’t know why I didn’t really take up the sports side of it. Sometimes when you see really sick people, it’s kind of hard to be sympathetic to someone that’s pulled a hammer.

“When you see someone really sick on a vent, they kind of switch your mindset to go look after people in sport, they’re two different ball games. I love the hospital setting as well. I love being able to influence people’s lives, impact them and help with their recovery.”

It’s regular hours during the week, with the possibility of working on call at the weekend depending on patients’ conditions. She likes the idea of keeping work and sport separate.

Caldwell (far left) with Jennifer Dunne, Mary Kate Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin and Aimee Mackin at a recent STATSports event. STATSports. STATSports.

“I did one off-season helping out with few teams,” Caldwell recalls. “You were literally putting on your boots every evening. It has such a mental block on you. You need a bit of downtime, evenings to yourself just to sit and watch TV, relax and not think about sport.

“It’s nice to have the balance. My work is my work in the hospital, and then my sport is my sport. It does have such an influence on every aspect of your life, though. You’re only probably 10% on a pitch, but the other 90% of your life, you’re always tailoring it towards your goals of being a better footballer.”

Caldwell has witnessed huge strides in the women’s game, on and off the pitch in recent years. That the relegation battle is so tight — and the stature of the teams involved — is indicative of such.

“The competitiveness of the game has gone through the roof,” the Castlebar Mitchels star concludes.

“Even when I compare it to when I first got called in to Mayo nine years ago, there wasn’t huge emphasis on strength and conditioning. Probably gym once a week, lifted a few light weights and then put them back down again.

“Now you’re gymming minimum twice a week, lifting heavy, being monitored by your S&C coach to make sure you’re hitting your gains. Even the physicality of the game, it’s gone through the roof. You wouldn’t actually be able to compete now without doing your two gym sessions a week. The professionalism has increased tenfold.”