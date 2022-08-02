Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 August 2022
Hill qualifies for backstroke final, McClements sixth in butterfly final

Hill touched fourth in the second semi-final at the Commonwealth Games to advance in seventh place overall.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 9:52 PM
8 minutes ago 37 Views 0 Comments
Danielle Hill.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DANIELLE HILL HAS qualified for her third final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 50m backstroke.

Hill has already competed in the 50m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay final earlier in the week, and the 22-year-old has progressed from the heats in all four of her individual events.

This evening, the Larne swimmer touched fourth in the second semi-final in 28.28 to advance in seventh place overall. Hill holds the Irish record in the event at 27.95.

The final takes place at 7.51pm tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland’s first-ever swimming medallist Barry McClements returned to the pool this evening for his second and final event.

McClements was swimming in the S10 100m butterfly final, as an S9 athlete, and the 20-year-old was swimming up a classification for this event. The NAC swimmer touched in sixth overall in 1:02.95.

It will be a huge night for Northern Ireland’s swimmers tomorrow with three medal contenders in action.

Paralympic champion Bethany Firth will be first up in the S14 200m freestyle final at 7.14pm. Firth is the top seed in the final.

Daniel Wiffen will close out the swimming competition for Northern Ireland in the 1500m freestyle final.

The 21-year-old is the fifth seed but is one of only two swimmers in the final who have broken the 15-minute mark this year.

Tomorrow morning, 17-year-old Mollie McAlorum swims the 400m Freestyle heats.

Report courtesy of Swim Ireland. 

