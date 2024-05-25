Hill cements status as Ireland's fastest-ever female swimmer

DANIELLE HILL HAS cemented her status as Ireland’s fastest-ever female swimmer after setting a new Irish and championship record in the 50m freestyle at the Irish Open Championships and Olympic Trials.

The Larne swimmer clocked a blistering 24.95 to beat her previous best was 25.15 set in 2022. Hill, who earlier in the week reserved her seat on the plane to Paris, will target the 50 Free Olympic Qualification Time of 24.70 later this evening.

Meanwhile, Shane Ryan and Evan Bailey set new standards in the 100m Freestyle. Ryan swam an impressive 48.55 to beat his own 100m Freestyle Irish senior record of 48.68. He also broke his own championship record which he set in 2018.

The National Centre (Dublin) swimmer secured top seed for the A Final later in a European Championships Consideration Time and now has his sights set on the OQT of 48.34.

In the same event, rising star Evan Bailey set his fourth Irish junior record of the week, clocking 49.40 to break Gerry Quinn’s 2016 record of 50.00 to advance to the A Final second fastest. Bailey, who already secured European consideration times in the 200m Freestyle and 100m Butterfly, added the 100m Freestyle to the list.

Nathan Wiffen was fastest out of the 1500 Freestyle Heat in a time of 16:35.80. He heads into tomorrow evenings final as fastest qualifier with his sights set on the Olympic Qualification Time (OQT) of 15:00.99.

Amelia Kane, fresh off the back of winning the 400m Freestyle national gold medal last night, came home fastest in the 800m Freestyle Heats with 9:14.72. Holly McInerney (Templeogue) was second fastest with 9:20.18, both will go head-to-head for the national gold in tomorrow’s final.

Just five tenths of a second separated National Centre Limerick’s Ellie McCartney (2:32.48) and National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne (2:32.94) in this morning’s 200m Breaststroke Heat, both returning to the blocks later this evening with ambitions to advance to tomorrow’s Super Final.

Reigning 200m Breaststroke National Champion Darragh Greene secured top seed with 2:12.36, with Jack Kelly (ESB) second fastest qualifier with 2:13.86, achieving the consideration time for the European Aquatics Championships. Greene’s National Centre (Dublin) teammate Eoin Corby was third quickest (2:14.35).

In the 200m Freestyle Ards’ Grace Davison, swimming in heat one, advanced through the heats quickest in 2:02.73. Davison will look to continue her impressive week as she returns to the blocks later this evening for the A Final. Irish Record holder in the event, Victoria Catterson, was second fastest in 2:03.70.

The men’s 200m Butterfly brought the morning session to a close as Jack Cassin secured top seed in 2:02.04.

Later on tonight, John Shortt (200m Backstroke) and Ellen Walshe (100m Butterfly) return for Super Finals in their respective events. Other Super Finals this evening includes the Women’s 200m Backstroke and Men’s 200m Individual Medley. Competition continues from 5pm.

2024 Paris Olympic Games

Olympic Qualification Time Achieved: Daniel Wiffen (400m, 800m, 1500m Freestyle), Ellen Walshe (200m IM), Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke), Danielle Hill (100m Backstroke), Tom Fannon (50m Freestyle)

Women 4x100m Medley Relay, Men 4x100m Medley Relay*

* Two Olympic Qualification Times (OQT) are required from the team in order to confirm the Olympic place when invited