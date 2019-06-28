This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cipriani swapped into England squad in place of Marcus Smith

Eddie Jones’ side will train for another week without Owen Farrell.

By AFP Friday 28 Jun 2019, 3:48 PM
Image: Paul Harding
Image: Paul Harding

GLOUCESTER OUT-HALF Danny Cipriani was give a recall into Eddie Jones’s latest England training squad.

However, despite the mercurial 31-year-old having won two player of the season awards last term it is widely believed Jones will take just two recognised number 10s to the Rugby World Cup in Japan — George Ford and captain Owen Farrell.

Farrell, his fellow Saracens and the Exeter Chiefs contingent have another week of obligatory rest after Saracens’ Premiership final exploits. The notable exceptions being Mako Vunipola, George Kruis and Jack Nowell who will join the squad in camp while rehabilitating their respective injuries.

Aside from Cipriani, who played the last of his 16 Tests for England in the win away to South Africa a year ago, there were call-ups for Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, the experienced Courtney Lawes and Ollie Thorley.

“They have all come back from their leave in excellent condition and the best I have seen in the time I have been with England,” said Jones of the players he dealt with in the first training squad this week.

“Next week we will add some players and be looking to improve our physical conditioning, ability to understand how we want to play the game and start to increase the pressure at training.”

Prop Kyle Sinckler and his Harlequins team-mate Marcus Smith will be released from the squad next week.

England v Barbarians - International Friendly - Twickenham Stadium Marcus Smith during England's meeting with the BaaBaas this month. Source: Paul Harding

“We feel it is in their best interests in terms of the World Cup to do that, and we will consider their participation in the squad further down the track,” said Jones.

England’s final 36-player World Cup training squad will be announced by Jones on July 4 with the definitive 31-player squad for the tournament expected in mid-August.

England squad

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath), Charlie Ewels (Bath) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Sam Underhill (Bath) Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Gloucester), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Elliot Daly (Wasps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath), Dan Robson (Wasps), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

