Chelsea midfielder charged with drink driving after 'one-vehicle incident'

Danny Drinkwater was arrested early Monday morning as he made his way back to his home near Manchester following a charity event.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,038 Views 7 Comments
OUT-OF-FAVOUR Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after his car was involved in a crash following a late night out.

The 29-year-old – capped three times by England on the back of his pivotal role in Leicester’s fairytale 2016 title victory – was arrested early Monday morning after what police termed a “one-vehicle incident” on his way back to his home near Manchester following a charity event.

Drinkwater – who unlike former Leicester City team-mate N’golo Kante failed to impose himself at Chelsea after a £35million (€40.5million) transfer in 2017 – was released on unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.

The midfielder, who has not played in a competitive match for Chelsea for over a year, was accompanied by a female lawyer in the car, according to one report, and both suffered minor injuries.

England v The Netherlands - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium Danny Drinkwater lines out for England at Wembley in 2016. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The 29-year-old made 22 appearances for the club during his maiden season with Chelsea, while his only appearance under new boss Maurizio Sarri came in the Community Shield last year.

Drinkwater began his career in Manchester United academy, before completing loan spells with Huddersfield, Cardiff, Watford and Barnsley.

While also lifting the Premier League trophy with the Foxes, the Mancunian made his first appearance in an England shirt against the Netherlands in March of 2016.

With reporting from © – AFP 2019

