Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Danny Drinkwater told he has no future at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri says the midfielder should leave the club in search of playing time.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 10:42 PM
18 minutes ago 1,770 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4586620
Danny Drinkwater (file pic).
Danny Drinkwater (file pic).
Danny Drinkwater (file pic).

MAURIZIO SARRI SAYS that Danny Drinkwater has been excluded from the team because his “not adaptable” and does not suit the manager’s philosophies.

Drinkwater has yet to play under the Italian boss, who took charge of Chelsea for the 2018-19 season following the departure of Antonio Conte.

The midfielder featured 22 times last season after joining from Leicester for a fee of £35 million in September 2017.

Drinkwater was recently charged with drink-driving and been given a date for a court appearance after allegedly crashing into another vehicle after leaving a party early on Monday morning.

And Sarri says that there were no plans to integrate him to the midfield headlined by Jorginho and N’Golo Kante even before the recent incident.

“He knows very well, he has never played because in my opinion he is not suited to my system and my way of playing,” Sarri said.

I told him everything in August, he appreciated but decided to remain and so he knew very well the situation.

“He’s not adaptable, that is my opinion. My opinion is important for me. Kante can play with two midfielders because he is a world champion. With the three he is better on the centre right or left because I want a technical player.

“Jorginho against Brighton played 161 balls, for our way of football it’s important to have a centre midfielder that is technical and fast with the mind.

Kante is wonderful for something different but not playing one touch.”

Sarri previously stated that Drinkwater was free to leave the club as he would not be part of his plans, and that offer still stands for the midfielder.

The manager says Drinkwater still trains with the team, but Sarri says its still important for Drinkwater to find a new club sooner rather than later.

“I spoke with him in August when the market was open. I said to him to look for something different because in my opinion he doesn’t play. I said to him the reasons, my reasons, but he decided to stay,” Sarri said.

I have a very good relationship with him because in my opinion he is a good boy, a good player but he is not suitable for me.”

He added: “I cannot do anything. A player usually just wants to play. I cannot do anything.”

The42 Team

