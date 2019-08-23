This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers sign 13-cap Northern Irish international Lafferty after release by Sheffield United

The former Celtic and Burnley defender played in the League of Ireland for Derry City between 2010 and 2012.

By Gavan Casey Friday 23 Aug 2019, 5:05 PM
45 minutes ago 1,835 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4779993

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Northern Irish left-back Danny Lafferty, who was a free agent following his release by Premier League Sheffield United earlier this summer.

The 30-year-old, who began his career with Celtic a decade ago, earned the last of his 13 international caps in 2016 but has three times since been called up to Michael O’Neill’s squad.

Danny Lafferty Daniel Lafferty poses for the first time as a Shamrock Rovers player. Source: Shamrock Rovers

Lafferty previously represented Derry City in the League of Ireland, earning promotion to the Premier Division with the Candystripes in 2010. In all, he played 47 times for Derry, scoring seven goals.

Following unsuccessful trials with Championship outfits Derby and Brighton in 2011, the full-back joined Burnley in the same division in January of 2012. He represented the Clarets on 40 occasions over five-and-a-half seasons, the last of which being Burnley’s return to the Premier League in 2016/17 (Lafferty spent that season at Sheffield United in the Championship, initially on loan but from January onwards on a permanent basis).

soccer-npower-football-league-championship-peterborough-united-v-burnley-london-road Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Lafferty fell behind former Hoop Enda Stevens in the Bramall Lane pecking order and was loaned out to Peterborough in January of this year before being released by Chris Wilder upon the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Following over seven years in England, he will return to the League of Ireland with Stephen Bradley’s Rovers despite interest from several clubs across the water.

“Danny had a few offers,” said Bradley.

He’s been talking to a few clubs in England but he and his wife decided that they wanted to move home. Once we heard that, we moved to sign him very quickly.

“He’s a very good footballer, a very attacking player and a good age for us. He ticks a lot of boxes that we want. It’s a very good signing for us.

“With Trevor Clarke gone, we felt it was an area that we needed to strengthen and it’s another quality left-footed player in the squad so we’re delighted to get him in.

If you look at his career he’s played at a really high level throughout. He has massive experience at club and international level. He’s had two promotions to the Premier League with two different clubs and I think that speaks for itself in terms of the quality he has and the level he’s played at.

“When you sit down and speak to him and you see he still has that hunger and desire to go and be successful, that was important for us as well.”

