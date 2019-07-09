Bohs attacker Danny Mandroiu picks up Player of the Month award for June

Danny Mandroiu is announced as Player of the Month for June.

Danny Mandroiu is announced as Player of the Month for June.

BOHEMIANS ATTACKER DANNY Mandroiu has been voted as the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for June.

Having been nominated for the April and May awards – and finished runner-up on both occasions – Mandroiu takes the gong for June having scored a stunning, long-range winner in Bohs’ latest derby win over Shamrock Rovers.

WATCH:



Bohemians 2-1 Shamrock Rovers.



What a goal from Danny Mandroiu to put the home side back in the lead.



Live now on eir Sport 1!#DublinDerby pic.twitter.com/GoCeXB1EZI — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 14, 2019

Mandroiu joined Bohs last December, having spent four years with Brighton and Hove Albion. His return to Ireland has been a success: he has scored six league goals thus far and has earned international recognition in Stephen Kenny’s U21 squad.

“It’s third time lucky”, said Mandroiu.

“I’m learning from the older lads around me, and Trev [Croly] and Keith [Long] are great too. They know how to man-manage and they let you express yourself, which I like.

“Bohs is a special club and the fans are unbelievable, so I just have to thank them.”

Mandroiu has been central to Bohs’ impressive season. They lie third in the league, five points ahead of Derry City with a game in hand, and will face Dundalk in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

They have also been drawn to face Shelbourne in the first round of the FAI Cup.

Derry City’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe finished second in the voting while last month’s winner, Sean Gannon, finished third.