This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohs attacker Danny Mandroiu picks up Player of the Month award for June

He wins the award ahead of Derry’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 513 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4716803
Danny Mandroiu is announced as Player of the Month for June.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Danny Mandroiu is announced as Player of the Month for June.
Danny Mandroiu is announced as Player of the Month for June.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS ATTACKER DANNY Mandroiu has been voted as the  SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for June. 

Having been nominated for the April and May awards – and finished runner-up on both occasions – Mandroiu takes the gong for June having scored a stunning, long-range winner in Bohs’ latest derby win over Shamrock Rovers.

Mandroiu joined Bohs last December, having spent four years with Brighton and Hove Albion. His return to Ireland has been a success: he has scored six league goals thus far and has earned international recognition in Stephen Kenny’s U21 squad. 

“It’s third time lucky”, said Mandroiu. 

“I’m learning from the older lads around me, and Trev [Croly] and Keith [Long] are great too. They know how to man-manage and they let you express yourself, which I like.

“Bohs is a special club and the fans are unbelievable, so I just have to thank them.”

Mandroiu has been central to Bohs’ impressive season. They lie third in the league, five points ahead of Derry City with a game in hand, and will face Dundalk in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup.

They have also been drawn to face Shelbourne in the first round of the FAI Cup. 

Derry City’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe finished second in the voting while last month’s winner, Sean Gannon, finished third. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie