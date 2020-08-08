Bohemians issue apology after 'completely untrue' Danny Mandroiu team news gaffe

Danny Mandroiu missed last night's win over Dundalk. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE APOLOGISED to midfielder Danny Mandroiu after they bizarrely ruled him out of last night’s win over Dundalk because he was “gargled”.

Bohs gave the unusual reason for Mandroiu’s absence in their official team news last night.

Source: Bohemians

21-year-old Mandroiu took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the gaffe and the club later apologised for the error.

“Regarding the team news that @bfcdublin sent out earlier, what was said was completely untrue,” he wrote.

“I am out injured at the moment. I’m sure you will hear this from the club too eventually but I just wanted to clear that up for myself and my reputation.”

Bohemians then cleared up the situation saying: “Something that appeared in our teams news has understandably annoyed one of our players for which we sincerely apologise.

“Team news was circulated on WhatsApp yesterday, and what later appeared was sent back to the sender as a joke.

“When the match preview was compiled, this was copied/pasted accidentally and appeared in preview mailout before it was corrected in online version.

“Sincere apologies to the player involved for understandable but unintended annoyance and potential reputational damage caused.”

The Gypsies enjoyed a 2-1 win over Dundalk last night to leave them three points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

