Shamrock Rovers snap up Bohs star Mandroiu and Dundalk full-back Gannon ahead of new season

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE signed attacking midfielder Danny Mandroiu and full-back Seán Gannon ahead of the 2021 season.

Mandroiu comes into Stephen Bradley’s side from rivals Bohemians, while Gannon arrives to the Premier Division champions after winning the FAI Cup with Dundalk for the third time in 2020.

After spending four years on the books at Brighton, Mandroiu signed for Bohemians ahead of the 2019 season. He finished that campaign with the PFAI Young Player of the Year award as well as being named in the Team of the Year.

However, the 22-year-old started just five league games last season as the Gypsies finished runners-up.

“Danny is very creative,” Bradley told the club website about Mandroiu, “He can play with both feet very comfortably. He’s big, athletic and an all-round really clever player. He’s a really good age and fits what we do. There’s so much more to his game than his goals, there’s so much potential in Danny and it’s up to us and him that we try and get that out of him, to take him to the next level.

“I think he wants to go and do his talking on the pitch now. He’s really keen to get started with us and get working and we’re really looking forward to working with him.

His profile fits what we do and he’s at a stage now of his career where he needs to step up to the next level, compete and win things.

“He knows at this club that he can do that and I think he’s ready to work, get his head down and show people what a good player he is.”

Some pics from today's work at the club☘️ pic.twitter.com/6w99ETfsOk — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 16, 2020

Gannon previously signed for Rovers back in 2010 from St Kevin’s Boys. He later moved on to St Patrick’s Atheltic ,before switching to Dundalk in 2014.

“I think Sean has shown now over a number of years in the league that he’s probably been the best right-back in the country for a long time,” says Bradley.

“He’s very good defensively but he’s also very good in the attacking part of the pitch.

“He’s an all-round top right-back and he adds to us so we’re delighted to get him. He’s probably one of the most successful players to ever play in the league and he’s only 29. He’s still a good age so we feel that there’s a lot of football left in Sean and we’re delighted that he sees that here with Shamrock Rovers.

“It moved quite quickly when we sat down and met. He felt that he had a bit of unfinished business with Shamrock Rovers.

He was here as a young lad and went on to be very successful and he wants to bring that successful period with him to ourselves. I think part of it was that he started here and he’s delighted to be back.

“You need players that are hungry to win things and Sean, even though he’s won a lot, is still really hungry to go and achieve and add more trophies and medals. That’s very important for us.”