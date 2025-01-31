Shamrock Rovers confirm long-term contract for Danny Mandroiu

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE secured the signing of Danny Mandroiu on a long-term contract.

The talented midfielder re-joined the Hoops last summer after allowing his deal with Lincoln City to expire.

Advertisement

Mandroiu was involved throughout Rovers’ Europa Conference League campaign and this new contract means he will continue for the upcoming play-off with Molde next month.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international turned 26 in October and believes working with Stephen Bradley’s side from the first day of pre-season will be a benefit heading into the 2025 campaign.

“Pre-season is key, it gives you a base that sets you up for your whole season. I’m getting the full pre-season under my belt right now. As I said, I’m looking forward now to the season ahead,” he told the Shamrock Rovers website.

Rovers missed out on their fifth Premier Division title in a row in 2024 after Shelbourne were crowned champions. It has also been a somewhat difficult winter with the likes of Johnny Kenny, Neil Farrugia and Darragh Burns departing Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops will be away to Molde in the first leg of their Conference League playoff on 13 February before the league season begins with a Dublin derby clash against Bohemians in Aviva Stadium.

An estimated 20,000 tickets have already been sold for that historic clash in Dublin 4.