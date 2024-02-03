Danny Mullins on fire with trio of Grade 1 wins at Leopardstown

IT ETAIT TEMPS completed a dream hour for Danny Mullins when winning the Goffs Irish Arkle at Leopardstown, where Marine Nationale was a huge disappointment back in fifth place.

Having already won the opening two Grade Ones on Dancing City and Kargese, Mullins was riding full of confidence, but faced huge opposition in the shape of Barry Connell’s unbeaten Marine Nationale – not to mention Facile Vega, a stablemate of the Willie Mullins-trained winner.

It was Gordon Elliott’s Found A Fifty who ensured there was to be no hanging about and with Facile Vega on his heels, there was no letting up in the pace.

Sent off the 4-7 favourite, Marine Nationale had been settled in third, but his jumping was not as assured as on his debut and Il Etait Temps moved passed him down the back straight.

As the field turned in Marine Nationale briefly threatened to take a hand, but a bad mistake at the last sealed his fate.

Found A Fifty looked like he had done enough to hold on, but Il Etait Temps gamely dug in to win by a neck at 6-1.

Kargese came out on top of the Willie Mullins battalion in the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown, with the trainer sending out the first four home.

Six of the 10 runners hailed from Mullins’ Closutton yard, with stable number one Paul Townend plumping for the once-raced Storm Heart.

Another from Team Mullins was JP McManus’ Majborough and he attempted to make all under Mark Walsh, looking a fine long-term prospect in the process, but turning into the straight, the race began to change complexion.

Townend tried to follow Kargese (7-2) through but it soon became apparent that Danny Mullins was holding on to a lot more on the eventual winner.

Just like 12 months ago, when Mullins on Gala Marceau got the better of Townend on Lossiemouth, it was the same sinking feeling for the champion jockey, especially as he had also got the choice wrong in the opener, as he watched Mullins on Dancing City pull away from him in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

With Townend plumping for Predators Gold from the four Mullins runners, punters took that as a clear hint he was seen as the number one contender, despite stepping up six furlongs in trip from his Christmas outing.

Townend settled the market leader at the rear, as Danny Mullins on Dancing City (16-1) set out to make the running at a sedate tempo, but Rachael Blackmore was having none of it and after half a mile Jetara was allowed to stride on.

Blackmore had a scary moment approaching the second last when she lost her left stirrup but was soon back on an even keel, although the Mullins pair loomed up on the turn for home.

Predators Gold had every chance on the outside but Dancing City kept on finding for pressure and went on to win by a length and a quarter. To Jetara’s credit, she stuck on gamely for third.