Sunday 14 August 2022
St Patrick's Athletic confirm Joseph Anang departure as they sign Danny Rogers

The 28-year-old Dubliner made 22 appearances for Oldham Athletic last season and will make his Saints debut against Sligo Rovers this evening.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 4:59 PM
ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have moved quickly to replace Joseph Anang with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Danny Rogers.

The 28-year-old Dubliner made 22 appearances for Oldham Athletic last season and is set for his Saints debut against Sligo Rovers later today.

With 12 games to go in the season, St Pat’s boss Tim Clancy has had to replace Anang, who had been due to spend the entire Premier Division campaign on loan from West Ham United.

However, League One Derby County have made a move for the promising goalkeeper, with Clancy turning to the former Kilmarnock man to fill the void.

The Inchicore club confirmed that Anang’s loan deal had come to a premature end having kept 12 clean sheets in 30 appearances.

Manager Clancy said: “Everyone at St Pat’s would like to thank Joe for time at the club & wish him well for the future.”

New arrival Rogers added: “I’m really happy to have signed for St Pat’s and am looking forward to getting going. I’ve enjoyed meeting the staff and the lads and getting on the training pitch over the weekend,” Rogers said.

joseph-anang Joseph Anang. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

“I was at the European game on Thursday [against CSKA Sofia] and the atmosphere was absolutely brilliant, the lads played really well and were unlucky not the get through, there was a great connection between the fans and the players so I can’t wait to experience that for myself.

“We’ve got a big couple of months ahead in the league with 12 games to go and I’ll be doing my best to try to help the club achieve as much as we can between now and the end of the season.”

Clancy was also enthused by Rogers’ arrival. “We are delighted to welcome Danny to St Pat’s. I’ve been aware of Danny for a number of years and he is a top goalkeeper, he has showed that by playing close to 200 senior games in Scotland and England.

“He’ll bring great experience in that position and will also help the younger goalkeepers who are developing at the club. We are looking forward to working with him.”

