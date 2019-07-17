This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England duo Trippier and Rose set to depart Tottenham

The right-back is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 1:04 PM
Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier celebrate Trippier's winning penalty during a World Cup shootout against Colombia.
TOTTENHAM AND ENGLAND right-back Kieran Trippier is closing in on a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The former Burnley man travelled to the Spanish capital on Tuesday and is expected to undergo a medical today ahead of a move worth £20 million, with the clubs having already agreed a fee.

The 28-year-old has spent the last four years at Spurs and started their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in the final game of last season.

Danny Rose is also free to find work elsewhere this summer after he was left out of the Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Rose, also an England international, played a significant role in Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final last season but has previously hinted at his having one foot out the door ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Spurs have now confirmed that he is free to explore other options as they jet off to Singapore where they face Juventus on Sunday.

The left-back has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, but with this now unlikely, he may have to look down to league or follow Trippier abroad in his pursuit of a new challenge.

Squad players Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou have also been granted time off to explore other options as Pochettino begins to reshuffle his deck ahead of the new campaign.

