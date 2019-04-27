This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'My coaching badges? It's a waste of time' - Rose criticises lack of opportunity for BAME managers

The Tottenham defender was speaking ahead of today’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,127 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4609301
Tottenham defender Danny Rose
TOTTENHAM AND ENGLAND left-back Danny Rose has criticised the lack of opportunities afforded to black coaches in English football. 

Rose was the recipient of racist abuse during last month’s 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win in Montenegro, after picking up a yellow card in the game.

UEFA have punished Montenegro by ruling their next competitive fixture against Kosovo must be played behind closed doors, but Rose insists his concerns over issues of discrimination in football run far deeper. 

The 29-year-old recently said he could not wait to “see the back of” football due to such frustrations and he told Sky Sports that attempting to make his way in the dugout does not appeal in the current climate. 

When I said that [about waiting to retire] people thought I was just talking about the two or three instances that have happened on the pitch,” explained Rose.

“When I said that I was talking about the lack of black managers within football now. People ask me do I want to do my coaching badges. Why? 

You’re not given a chance, so no. I wouldn’t be looking forward to doing my coaching badges. It’s a waste of time. 

“Prime example – why has Sol Campbell had to go to the bottom of League Two [at Macclesfield Town] to get his first job. No disrespect to League Two. If he has to go there and others get to work here, why would I want to do that? It doesn’t appeal to me at all.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England and Tottenham midfielder, Danny Rose. Source: John Walton

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ game against West Ham on Saturday, Rose praised the influence of his current manager Mauricio Pochettino – who he credits with ensuring he could stay at Tottenham and flourish despite discussing a move elsewhere. 

“There was talk of me moving on and I was speaking to another club, which obviously Tottenham know about, but it didn’t happen,” said Rose, who was strongly linked with a switch to Manchester United. 

I called the manager after the World Cup and he said to me, ‘You’re welcome to stay but you have to get your head down, work hard – everyone’s starting afresh’. 

“When my uncle did pass away he came in to see me on his day off.  He’s brilliant.

That’s the sort of relationship we have and I wouldn’t be here as an England player and a Tottenham player if it wasn’t for what he’s done for me. I owe him.” 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Read next:

