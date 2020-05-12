This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's b******s' - England defender Danny Rose slams Premier League return plans

‘I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk.’

By Press Association Tuesday 12 May 2020, 8:05 AM
42 minutes ago 916 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5096786
Danny Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham.
Image: Owen Humphreys
Danny Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham.
Danny Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham.
Image: Owen Humphreys

TOTTENHAM AND ENGLAND Danny Rose has branded plans to bring Premier League football back next month as “b******s” and slammed the notion that sport should be used to raise the population’s spirits following the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined a series of phased measures which include the possibility of behind-closed-doors sporting events from 1 June, a situation he said would offer a “much-needed boost to the national morale”.

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has been looking at a return to action in the coming weeks but Rose treated the discussions with a combination of anger and disdain during an appearance on Instagram Live.

Rose — who is currently on loan at Newcastle from Spurs — speaking on Lock’Don Live, said: “Government is saying ‘bring football back’ because it is going to boost the nation’s morale.

I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk. Football shouldn’t even be spoke about coming back until the numbers (infected or dying) have dropped massively. It’s b******s. We’ll see.

Rose, who had been playing on loan for Newcastle before the pandemic forced the sporting hiatus, added: “I’m supposed to go back, I think I’m getting tested on Friday so we will just have to wait and see.”

Rose’s comments echo a more reserved assessment from his England team-mate Raheem Sterling. In a video posted to his YouTube channel the Manchester City forward outlined his areas of concern.

While many are keen for the 2019-/0 to be concluded – for financial reasons, entertainment value and the integrity of the sport – Sterling believes all such considerations are secondary.

“The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it’s not just for footballing reasons, it’s safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees,” he said.

“I feel like once that side, of the people’s safety and the player’s safety, is secured and their well-being is looked after, then that’s the right time to go back in.

Until then, I’m…how can I say…not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be. I’ve had friends whose grandma’s passed away, I’ve had family members as well that have passed away. You’ve got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings took to Twitter with a similar view – that health concerns were the only measure to be guided by, not footballing ones.

Villa currently sit in the relegation zone but Mings posted: “In my eyes we either play with relegation, because it’s safe to do so, or don’t play because it’s not safe to do so.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie