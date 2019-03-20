This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The stick he used to get from the media was bang out of order'

Danny Rose has backed England team-mate Raheem Sterling’s fight against racism.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,582 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4551136
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Raheem Sterling (file pic).

DANNY ROSE HAS backed England team-mate Raheem Sterling’s fight against the English media’s portrayal of black players.

Sterling was critical of the media after he was abused by a fan against Chelsea in December, saying that the media “fuel racism” with the way they portray black players.

And Tottenham defender Rose has come out to back Sterling as England get set to start their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against the Czech Republic on Friday and Montenegro on Monday.

“Raheem was only saying what we all say in the dressing room. It’s sad really but he’s 100% spot on with what he said,” Rose told BBC Sport .

“The stick he used to get from the media was bang out of order. When he put the [Instagram] post up about the media we were all over the moon with that because we all agree. Fair play to Raheem.”

Sterling’s Instagram post noted the difference in portrayals between white footballers and black footballers, showing an example of depictions including two of his Manchester City team-mates.

One story involved Tosin Adarabioyo spending £2.25m on a property “despite having never started a Premier League match” for the club, while one about Phil Foden buying his mother a home while adding he had ”set up a future”.

“One of the few positive things about social media now is you have a voice and you can influence people,” Rose added.

“Now it’s not just boys in the dressing room talking about the media targeting Raheem, the general public have now seen it. We hope it changes but it doesn’t affect Raheem in any way, which we are all grateful for.”

The issue remains at the forefront this season, with Callum Hudson-Odoi suffering alleged racial abuse during Chelsea’s Europa League clash with Dynamo Kiev .

“I was only reading this morning about what Callum had gone through,” Rose added. “It will not be solved overnight.

“There will be one or two further cases in the future before we get to a solution. I wouldn’t like to say I don’t have faith in the authorities to deal with it as that would be worrying but it is sad. I hope Callum has not been affected by it and if ever he needs to talk, I’m here.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Griggs' Ireland fall to 10th in latest World Rugby rankings after dismal Six Nations
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    BARCELONA
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    FOOTBALL
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    Spain legend Xavi says 48-team World Cup in Qatar 'will not be good'
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie