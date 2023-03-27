Waterford on hunt for new manager after sacking Searle

LEAGUE OF IRELAND First Division side Waterford FC have sacked manager Danny Searle just five games into the new season.

“Waterford Football Club can confirm Danny Searle has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach,” a statement from the club, issued this morning, reads.

Advertisement

“Everyone at Waterford FC would like to place on record their thanks to Danny for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Brian Murphy taking charge of the first team in the interim period.”

Searle was appointed last June, the Englishman taking charge after the departure of Ian Morris. The Déise finished second last season, four points off Cork City. They were then defeated by UCD in the final promotion/relegation play-off game.

With six rounds played in 2023 thus far, they’re currently fifth and 10 points behind leaders Galway United. Waterford’s weekend clash with Treaty United was postponed, so they have a game in hand, but have just eight points to show for their opening five fixtures.

Prior to his time at Waterford, Searle managed Aldershot Town and Braintree in England’s National League and also worked within the underage structures of Chelsea, Charlton Athletic and West Ham.

The Déise are due to host Finn Harps on Friday, with former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Brian Murphy in interim charge as the hunt for a new manager begins.