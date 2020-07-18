Danny Sutcliffe the hero as club championship gets into full swing

DANNY SUTCLIFFE WAS the key man as St Jude’s scored a last minute equaliser to secure a draw against Faughs in the Dublin SHC.

The end was dramatic. Entering stoppage time, St Jude’s were leading by two points, when Faughs’ full-forward, Chris Bennett, scored a superb goal to put them briefly ahead.

Enter Sutcliffe. The Dublin inter-county star had already scored 11 points – nine from frees – when he took aim from distance. His score proved to be the equaliser, ensuring the game ended 1-18 apiece. Carl O’Mahoney scored 0-11 for Faughs, four of those scores coming from play while Diarmuid McLoughlin scored 1-0 for St Jude’s.

Elsewhere, in the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship, Shelmaliers defeated Rapparees by five points – 2-14 to 2-9 – in the opening game of their round-robin series.

In an evenly contested game, Shelmaliers really came to life in the second-half, overturning a three-point gap. Nick Doyle had scored the first Rapparees goal but Joe Kelly replied with a goal for Shelmaliers.

When Kevin Ryan got their second goal, Rapparees looked like claiming the victory but Ross Banville thought otherwise, producing a superb individual display, getting key scores before James Cash got their second goal late on to seal the win.

