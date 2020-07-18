This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 July, 2020
Danny Sutcliffe the hero as club championship gets into full swing

Dublin star hit last-gasp point to secure draw for St Jude’s as summer finally arrives for GAA clubs.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 3:59 PM
Sutcliffe hit the equaliser deep into stoppage time for St Jude's.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

DANNY SUTCLIFFE WAS the key man as St Jude’s scored a last minute equaliser to secure a draw against Faughs in the Dublin SHC.

The end was dramatic. Entering stoppage time, St Jude’s were leading by two points, when Faughs’ full-forward, Chris Bennett, scored a superb goal to put them briefly ahead.

Enter Sutcliffe. The Dublin inter-county star had already scored 11 points – nine from frees – when he took aim from distance. His score proved to be the equaliser, ensuring the game ended 1-18 apiece. Carl O’Mahoney scored 0-11 for Faughs, four of those scores coming from play while Diarmuid McLoughlin scored 1-0 for St Jude’s.

Elsewhere, in the Wexford Senior Hurling Championship, Shelmaliers defeated Rapparees by five points – 2-14 to 2-9 – in the opening game of their round-robin series.

In an evenly contested game, Shelmaliers really came to life in the second-half, overturning a three-point gap. Nick Doyle had scored the first Rapparees goal but Joe Kelly replied with a goal for Shelmaliers.

When Kevin Ryan got their second goal, Rapparees looked like claiming the victory but Ross Banville thought otherwise, producing a superb individual display, getting key scores before James Cash got their second goal late on to seal the win.

The42 Team

