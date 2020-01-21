This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Star forward Sutcliffe named Dublin hurling captain for 2020 season

The St Jude’s man will lead Mattie Kenny’s side.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,786 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4974658

danny-sutcliffe-signs-a-young-fans-hurley-after-the-game Danny Sutcliffe signing a young fans' hurley in 2018. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN STAR DANNY Sutcliffe has been named as the county’s senior hurling captain for 2020.

Dublin GAA announced the news on Twitter tonight, with the St Jude’s man chosen to lead Mattie Kenny’s side into league action this weekend.

His club added a nice message of their own, as Gaeilge: “Comhghairdeas mór le Danny Sutcliffe, captaen nua foireann iománaíochta Baile Átha Cliath. Tá gliondar an domhain ar gach uile duine i Naomh Jude. Maith thú Danny.”

2013 All-Star Sutcliffe has starred for the Sky Blues since returning to home soil after a stint in New York. 

After making waves when he broke on the scene under Anthony Daly, Sutcliffe was a key cog of Dublin’s Leinster championship triumph in 2013.

However, he opted out of the inter-county set-up ahead of the 2016 season to concentrate on his Masters studies in DCU before crossing the pond. Stateside, he hurled and also lined out with the New York footballers. 

Sutcliffe returned home in October 2017 and linked up with the Dublin hurlers once again after Pat Gilroy took the job. 

The 27-year-old forward now takes over the captaincy from Chris Crummey.

Dublin open their 2020 Division 1 National Hurling League campaign away to Kilkenny on Sunday, after falling just short to Galway in their Walsh Cup semi-final. 

