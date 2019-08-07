Watford complete signing of former Man United and Arsenal striker Welbeck

WATFORD HAVE COMPLETED the signing of former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on a three-year deal.

Watford striker, Danny Welbeck. Source: Watfordfc.com

The England international was a free agent having left the Emirates after five years with the London club this summer.

The 28-year-old, who has 42 caps for his country, made just 14 appearances for Arsenal last term following the arrival of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018.

Under manager Unai Emery, Welbeck had fallen down the pecking order behind the Gabon international, as well as French striker, Alexander Lacazette. The striker also endured a torrid time with injury during his time with the club – most recently suffering an ankle injury in the Europa League last November.

He required two surgeries on the joint which ultimately ended his season, in which he added five goals and a single assist.

Welbeck joined Arsenal in 2013 after as his six-year Manchester United career came to an end.

Under former United manager Alex Ferguson, the young English striker was handed his senior debut and won his first Premier League medal in 2013 before departing the club.