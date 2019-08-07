This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watford complete signing of former Man United and Arsenal striker Welbeck

The 28-year-old joins the Hornets on a three-year deal.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,287 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4756094

WATFORD HAVE COMPLETED the signing of former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck on a three-year deal.

Welbeck Watford striker, Danny Welbeck. Source: Watfordfc.com

The England international was a free agent having left the Emirates after five years with the London club this summer.

The 28-year-old, who has 42 caps for his country, made just 14 appearances for Arsenal last term following the arrival of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018.

Under manager Unai Emery, Welbeck had fallen down the pecking order behind the Gabon international, as well as French striker, Alexander Lacazette. The striker also endured a torrid time with injury during his time with the club – most recently suffering an ankle injury in the Europa League last November.

He required two surgeries on the joint which ultimately ended his season, in which he added five goals and a single assist.

Welbeck joined Arsenal in 2013 after as his six-year Manchester United career came to an end.

Under former United manager Alex Ferguson, the young English striker was handed his senior debut and won his first Premier League medal in 2013 before departing the club.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

