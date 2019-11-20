This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland forwards coach Wilson to take over Glasgow Warriors job after Rennie

It’s the big (rugby) coaching news of the day.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 8:44 AM
30 minutes ago 476 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4898342
Wilson on the pitch ahead of Scotland's meeting with France in the Six Nations.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wilson on the pitch ahead of Scotland's meeting with France in the Six Nations.
Wilson on the pitch ahead of Scotland's meeting with France in the Six Nations.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE SRU AND Glasgow Warriors have this morning confirmed that Danny Wilson will take over as head coach of the Pro14 side next season.

Current Warriors boss Dave Rennie was yesterday named as the next Wallabies head coach. He will remain with the Scottish side for the rest of the season, taking over in Australia come July.

Wilson, who replaced Dan McFarland as Scotland forwards coach last year, will be involved in the recruitment and planning process with the Scotstoun club in the coming months. He will continue working with, former Glasgow coach, Gregor Townsend’s national setup through the Six Nations before formally taking over at Scotstoun in the summer.

“Danny brings significant Guinness Pro14 experience, has a European trophy to his credit, and international experience with Scotland,” says Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys of the former Cardiff Blues and Wales U20 coach.

“His background as a forwards coach will bring a different perspective to our head coaching position.”

After signing on with last year’s beaten Pro14 finalists, Wilson said: 

“I’ve been extremely impressed with the Scottish system in recent years and I’m looking forward to working with an exciting and talented squad of players at the Warriors.

“I want to build on the high-tempo style of play that I know the fans love and pay to see week in, week out.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie