Scotland forwards coach Wilson to take over Glasgow Warriors job after Rennie

Wilson on the pitch ahead of Scotland's meeting with France in the Six Nations.

THE SRU AND Glasgow Warriors have this morning confirmed that Danny Wilson will take over as head coach of the Pro14 side next season.

Current Warriors boss Dave Rennie was yesterday named as the next Wallabies head coach. He will remain with the Scottish side for the rest of the season, taking over in Australia come July.

Wilson, who replaced Dan McFarland as Scotland forwards coach last year, will be involved in the recruitment and planning process with the Scotstoun club in the coming months. He will continue working with, former Glasgow coach, Gregor Townsend’s national setup through the Six Nations before formally taking over at Scotstoun in the summer.

“Danny brings significant Guinness Pro14 experience, has a European trophy to his credit, and international experience with Scotland,” says Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys of the former Cardiff Blues and Wales U20 coach.

“His background as a forwards coach will bring a different perspective to our head coaching position.”

After signing on with last year’s beaten Pro14 finalists, Wilson said:

“I’ve been extremely impressed with the Scottish system in recent years and I’m looking forward to working with an exciting and talented squad of players at the Warriors.

“I want to build on the high-tempo style of play that I know the fans love and pay to see week in, week out.”

