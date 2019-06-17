This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sligo Rovers defender makes history with Bermuda's first-ever Gold Cup goal

Dante Leverock opened the scoring against Haiti in CONCACAF’s flagship competition.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 17 Jun 2019, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,206 Views 2 Comments
BERMUDA, FOR SO long associated with the triangle, have not ended their opening Gold Cup game with three points…but they did take away some history. 

It was served by Sligo Rovers defender Dante Leverock, who last night scored Bermuda’s first-ever goal in a Gold Cup, the CONCACAF region’s version of the European Championships. 

Leverock’s header in first-half stoppage time gave Bermuda a first-half lead against Haiti, but the concession of two second-half goals meant they fell to a 2-1 defeat. 

Source: Concacaf/YouTube

Leverock, who joined Sligo from Estonia’s Narva Trans last December, told Bernews.com that “it was a great feeling scoring in front of my family and the travellings fans.

“I know I can put my name in history for that.

“It’s always a privilege and honour even to be captain. Personally, I’m happy but I’d rather not score and we win the game.”

In deference to the occasion, Sligo Rovers flew a Bermuda flag over the Showgrounds during last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Cork City. 

This is Bermuda’s first Gold Cup appearance, following the decision to expand the tournament from 12 to 16 teams. This year’s edition is co-hosted across the United States, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. 

Next up, Bermuda face Costa Rica on 20 June, and conclude the group stages against Nicaragua on 24 June. 

