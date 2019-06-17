Sligo Rovers defender makes history with Bermuda's first-ever Gold Cup goal

BERMUDA, FOR SO long associated with the triangle, have not ended their opening Gold Cup game with three points…but they did take away some history.

It was served by Sligo Rovers defender Dante Leverock, who last night scored Bermuda’s first-ever goal in a Gold Cup, the CONCACAF region’s version of the European Championships.

Leverock’s header in first-half stoppage time gave Bermuda a first-half lead against Haiti, but the concession of two second-half goals meant they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Leverock, who joined Sligo from Estonia’s Narva Trans last December, told Bernews.com that “it was a great feeling scoring in front of my family and the travellings fans.

“I know I can put my name in history for that.

“It’s always a privilege and honour even to be captain. Personally, I’m happy but I’d rather not score and we win the game.”

In deference to the occasion, Sligo Rovers flew a Bermuda flag over the Showgrounds during last Friday’s 1-1 draw with Cork City.

This is Bermuda’s first Gold Cup appearance, following the decision to expand the tournament from 12 to 16 teams. This year’s edition is co-hosted across the United States, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

Next up, Bermuda face Costa Rica on 20 June, and conclude the group stages against Nicaragua on 24 June.