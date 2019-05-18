This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 international Mandroiu scores stunning Dublin derby free-kick for Bohemians

The promising 20-year-old earned the Gypsies a share of the spoils with a brilliant free-kick on Friday.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 May 2019, 1:12 PM
Mandroiu shushes the crowd after equalising at Richmond Park.
BOHEMIANS’ IMPRESSIVE YOUNG prospect Danny Mandroiu hit the target with a sublime free-kick against St Patrick’s Athletic last night to earn his side a share of the spoils with a 1-1 draw in Inchicore.

Keith Long’s men have enjoyed an impressive opening half to the 2019 campaign, with Mandroiu amongst a number of highly-rated young players who have been integral to Bohs’ success so far this season.

With Seamus Coleman watching on from the stands, Darragh Markey opened the scoring for St Pat’s at Richmond Park with a looping header, before Mandroiu levelled proceedings with a pinpoint free which sailed beyond goalkeeper Brendan Clarke and into the top corner.

Former Brighton underage forward Mandroiu was called into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad for last month’s 3-0 Euro qualification victory against Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium.

The 20-year-old Dubliner has been one of Bohemians’ stand-out performers at Dalymount Park this season, earning praise from Mick McCarthy following last month’s Dublin derby defeat of Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

The42 Team

