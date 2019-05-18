Ireland U21 international Mandroiu scores stunning Dublin derby free-kick for Bohemians

BOHEMIANS’ IMPRESSIVE YOUNG prospect Danny Mandroiu hit the target with a sublime free-kick against St Patrick’s Athletic last night to earn his side a share of the spoils with a 1-1 draw in Inchicore.

Keith Long’s men have enjoyed an impressive opening half to the 2019 campaign, with Mandroiu amongst a number of highly-rated young players who have been integral to Bohs’ success so far this season.

With Seamus Coleman watching on from the stands, Darragh Markey opened the scoring for St Pat’s at Richmond Park with a looping header, before Mandroiu levelled proceedings with a pinpoint free which sailed beyond goalkeeper Brendan Clarke and into the top corner.

Former Brighton underage forward Mandroiu was called into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad for last month’s 3-0 Euro qualification victory against Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium.

The 20-year-old Dubliner has been one of Bohemians’ stand-out performers at Dalymount Park this season, earning praise from Mick McCarthy following last month’s Dublin derby defeat of Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

🎯 We've seen some fantastic free-kicks lately and Danny Mandroiu's equaliser for @bfcdublin at @stpatsfc is another.

But this 1-1 draw had more than that...

⚽ Darragh Markey's looping header

🖐🏼 Brendan Clarke's penalty save

Watch full highlights on @RTE2 at 7.30pm Monday pic.twitter.com/diAa83Vkjr — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 18, 2019

We know it's a bit cliché to say 'you don't save those...'



But seriously, you don't save those! 👏👏



Another brilliant angle of Danny Mandroiu's free-kick for @bfcdublin last night! #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld #LOI pic.twitter.com/MPt9ncbZut — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 18, 2019

