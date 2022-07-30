Vincent Kompany praises Limerick debutant and man-of-the-match Cullen after opening-night win

VINCENT KOMPANY HAS made a winning start to life as manager of Burnley, beating Huddersfield 1-0 on the opening night of the Championship last night.

Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen was to the fore on what was also his debut for the club, winning the Man of the Match award having run the game from central midfield. Cullen worked with Kompany at Anderlecht, from where he was signed for €3 million this summer. Speaking to Sky Sports, Kompany praised Cullen’s energy, admitting his recruitment allows Kompany inculcate his ideas more quickly.

Those principles seem to have imparted very quickly: Burnley completed more passes last night than they did in any game last season, ending the game with a 70% share of possession.

“I am really pleased, naturally”, said Cullen. “A lot of new faces, and obviously the first game under the new manager, so we are really pleased with the start. But it’s only a start.

“Everyone the manager has brought in has bought into the ideas and the team ethic straight away. It’s just a start, but we are getting on well as a group and hopefully we can keep building on it.”

“Special mention to Dara on his debut as well”, added Cullen in reference to Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe, who was picked to make his full debut on the right of the attack. “I thought he was unbelievable for us and gave us great energy and quality, so we’re obviously really pleased.”

Costelloe joined in 2021, having made appearances in the First Division with Galway United. He was handed a new contract this summer having scored 11 goals last season for the U23s, with two missed opportunities in the penalty area the only blemish on an impressive debut.

Kompany has said Burnley are still seeking to recruit players before the transfer window closes in a month – they have been heavily linked with Callum O’Hare of Coventry – but says there will be further opportunities for Costelloe.

“We are going to need these types of players to be there when we need them, and to try start making a career for Burnley”, said Kompany. “It’s a unique moment for them as they’ll probably get more of a chance than in any other circumstance, but like I said, it’s the job I signed up for. I am willing to ride or die with them.”