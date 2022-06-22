Membership : Access or Sign Up
Burnley hand Limerick teenager Costelloe new deal after finishing top scorer for U23s

The 19-year-old scored 12 goals in all competitions and featured on the bench in the Premier League last season.

BURNLEY HAVE ANNOUNCED a contract extension for Limerick native Dara Costelloe. 

The teenager joins the Clarets’ academy from Galway United in February 2021 after impressing on trial.

He had made his first-team debut for Galway at the age of 15.

Now 19, Costelloe – who can play as a striker or on the wing – finished top scorer for Burnley’s U23s last season with 12 goals in all competitions. 

He has also featured on the bench for the final seven Premier League games of the campaign. 

“I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to get started and see what the season holds,” said Costelloe. 

Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself.

“There’s exciting times ahead here, it’s a club with ambition so I’m pleased to sign a new contract. I just can’t wait to get started again.”

