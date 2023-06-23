Dara O'Shea completes transfer to Burnley

BURNLEY have announced the signing of Irish defender Dara O’Shea from West Bromwich Albion. The fee is believed to be in the region of £7 million.

O’Shea joins the club on a four-year deal, keeping him at Turf Moor until 2027.

The Dubliner has been capped 19 times for Ireland and made 107 appearances for the Baggies, including their 2020/21 season in the Premier League.

O’Shea said: “It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going.

“Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things.

“I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

“I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too.”

Vincent Kompany, Burnley’s manager, was keen to bring O’Shea to Turf Moor. He said: “It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club. Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.

“Dara will be a great addition to our squad and we can’t wait to start working with him.”

Burnley take on Manchester City in the Premier League’s opening match of the season on Friday 11 August.