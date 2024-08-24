Dara O'Shea set to join Ipswich Town, John Egan on the verge of move to Burnley

IRELAND DEFENDER DARA O’Shea is set for a move to Premier League side Ipswich Town on a five-year deal.

The 42 understands that O’Shea’s move from Burnley to Kieran McKenna’s team is set to be confirmed tonight.

The deal will see Ipswich spend £15 million up front to sign the defender, with adds-ons in line to take the deal closer to £20 million.

The 25-year-old joined Burnley in July 2023, moving from West Brom, where he had made 107 senior appearances. O’Shea played 33 times in the Premier League last year for Burnley and now is set to make a swift return to the top flight.

After last year’s relegation, he started in Burnley’s opening two wins in the Championship and scored in the recent 4-1 victory over Luton Town. But he was left out of the squad for Burnley’s 1-0 defeat today against Sunderland with manager Scott Parker confirming after the game he was set to leave the club.

Dara O'Shea in action for Burnley. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Another Irish defender is set to join the club O’Shea is departing, with John Egan on the verge of a deal with Burnley.

Egan has been training with Burnley in recent weeks and is now on the brink of joining the Championship outfit, having been without a club since leaving Sheffield United this summer when he was out of contract.

Egan had been with Sheffield United since July 2018, becoming an integral figure in their team and playing 224 times for the club.

His involvement was restricted last season after suffering a serious Achilles injury last September.