Thursday 24 February 2022
First Scotland start for Darge as France make one change for Murrayfield clash

The sides will square off in Edinburgh on Saturday.

By AFP Thursday 24 Feb 2022
Rory Darge of Glasgow Warriors and Scotland.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRANCE COACH FABIEN Galthie has kept changes to a minimum to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland, as the French bid to keep their hopes of a first title and Grand Slam since 2010 alive.

Jonathan Danty comes in at centre — he missed the 30-24 victory over Ireland a fortnight ago due to injury — with Yoram Moefana moving out to the wing to replace Gabin Villiere, who suffered facial injuries in the Ireland clash.

Rory Darge, the Glasgow Warriors flanker who made his international debut as a replacement against Wales earlier this month, will make his first start for Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend.

In all, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to the XV that started in a 20-17 defeat by Wales in Cardiff last time out.

Back-row forward Magnus Bradbury, who will start his first game for Scotland since 2020, and prop Zander Fagerson are the other two players recalled to the starting XV.

WP Nel, Jonny Gray and Matt Fagerson are the three players to drop out.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Rory Darge; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

– © AFP 2022

