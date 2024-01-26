St Pat's midfielder Darius Lipsiuc joins Stoke City for undisclosed fee

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND youth international midfielder Darius Lipsiuc has joined Stoke City from St Patrick’s Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 18 year-old has penned a two-and-a-half year professional contract with the Championship side.

Lipsiuc made his League of Ireland debut and only league appearance a month after his 17th birthday against Shamrock Rovers, in October 2022.

He has since captained St Pats’ U19 team, collecting their Players’ Player of the Year award at the end of their 2023 season.

Lipsiuc scored his first international goal in October in the third of five U19 international caps to date, the latter two of which came alongside fellow Stoke City player Jake Griffin during November’s European Championship qualification campaign.

Stoke’s academy director Gareth Owen said: “The academy’s recruitment team identified Darius and have tracked his progress for a period of time, so we are delighted to now be able to bring him into our programme.

“Darius has shown his leadership qualities with St Pat’s and we believe he can be a positive influence on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to seeing his development during the next two-and-a-half years.”