No Rovers return for Darragh Burns as he agrees deal with Grimsby

DARRAGH BURNS WON’T be returning to Shamrock Rovers for the 2025 season, as he is set to join Grimsby Town of League Two instead.

Burns spent last season on loan at Rovers from MK Dons, and Stephen Bradley’s side were hopeful of sealing his return for the upcoming season, which kicks off with a Conference League knockout tie against Molde.

The 42 understands Burns won’t be coming back to Tallaght, and has instead agreed personal terms with Grimsby, who will also pay a transfer fee in the region of £40,000 to MK Dons for Burns’ services.

Grimsby are currently ninth in League Two, five points from the play-off places.

Rovers have also lost Neil Farrugia (Barnsley) and Johnny Kenny (Celtic) from last year’s squad, while Estonian international Markus Poom has also left the club. Defender Sean Hoare, meanwhile, has joined St Patrick’s Athletic.

Rovers have strengthened so far by signing former Bohemians winger Danny Grant, goalkeeper Ed McGinty, former Cork City midfielder Matt Healy, and forward Michael Noonan, who signed terms with Rovers having recently been at Pat’s.

Reporting by David Sneyd