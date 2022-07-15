Former St Pat's teenager bags brace and assist in MK Dons pre-season friendly

DARRAGH BURNS BAGGED two goals and an assist for MK Dons in a pre-season friendly against Norwich U23s today.

Burns, 19, made the move to the League One side from Saint Patrick’s Athletic earlier this month, and officially opened the next chapter on a high today.

Conor Grant scored too — Burns provided a stunning assist — and Dawson Devoy started for Dons, both recently joining from Rochdale and Bohemians respectively.

Fellow ex-Bohs man Warren O’Hora also featured as a second-half substitute.

But Meath teenager Burns grabbed the headlines, hailed the ‘Irish Messi’ by fans on Twitter.

You can relive the action on the MK Dons account.