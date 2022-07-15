Former St Pat's teenager bags brace and assist in MK Dons pre-season friendly

DARRAGH BURNS BAGGED two goals and an assist for MK Dons in a pre-season friendly against Norwich U23s today.
Burns, 19, made the move to the League One side from Saint Patrick’s Athletic earlier this month, and officially opened the next chapter on a high today.
Conor Grant scored too — Burns provided a stunning assist — and Dawson Devoy started for Dons, both recently joining from Rochdale and Bohemians respectively.
Fellow ex-Bohs man Warren O’Hora also featured as a second-half substitute.
But Meath teenager Burns grabbed the headlines, hailed the ‘Irish Messi’ by fans on Twitter.
You can relive the action on the MK Dons account.
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to membersBecome a Member
COMMENTS