Dublin: 20°C Friday 15 July 2022
Former St Pat's teenager bags brace and assist in MK Dons pre-season friendly

Darragh Burns impressed for his new side, with Conor Grant also on the scoresheet.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jul 2022, 6:22 PM
Bright start: Darragh Burns.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

DARRAGH BURNS BAGGED two goals and an assist for MK Dons in a pre-season friendly against Norwich U23s today.

Burns, 19, made the move to the League One side from Saint Patrick’s Athletic earlier this month, and officially opened the next chapter on a high today.

Conor Grant scored too — Burns provided a stunning assist — and Dawson Devoy started for Dons, both recently joining from Rochdale and Bohemians respectively.

Fellow ex-Bohs man Warren O’Hora also featured as a second-half substitute.

But Meath teenager Burns grabbed the headlines, hailed the ‘Irish Messi’ by fans on Twitter.

You can relive the action on the MK Dons account.

The42 Team

