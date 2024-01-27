Struggle of Ireland U21 star highlights precarious path for youngsters forging careers

DARRAGH BURNS MADE sure to do as much due diligence as he could when it came to leaving St Patrick’s Athletic in the summer of 2022.

A move to Hibernian the previous January had been on the cards, trips were made to Edinburgh, personal terms sorted, but a fee between the clubs could not be agreed.

So the winger, then 19, returned to Richmond Park.

The Republic of Ireland underage international continued to impress and more suitors emerged.

Zoom calls were arranged for the player to speak with those interested.

He liked the sound of MK Dons, especially when the club’s sporting director, Liam Sweeting, was joined by head coach Liam Manning on one of the calls.

MK finished one-point off the automatic promotion places in League One the previous season and Manning was a young coach regarded highly.

He wanted to continue to build an exciting team. Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy was another one of their targets and he, too, would eventually arrive.

Burns, though, wanted to ask around.

Senior Ireland international Troy Parrott enjoyed a positive loan spell there from Tottenham Hotspur while U21 captain Conor Coventry was also sounded out for advice during one of their international camps together.

“You’ll love the place,” was the gist of the feedback.

So a deal was agreed, a few between clubs too, and what was described as a “long-term contract” was signed.

What happened next just serves to highlight the uncertain and precarious nature of negotiating a career for any Irish youngster abroad.

“I went away as a boy and came back a man, I think. Not even on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. It’s everyone for themselves over there,” Burns said this week having returned to League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on loan for the 2024 Premier Division season.

“You’re going home by yourself and it’s ruthless, football is ruthless. When I was a younger lad here, if you had a bad game or training didn’t go well, you could go home to your Ma and Da’s gaff and you’re grand, know what I mean? But when you’re over there, it’s just football that you think about all of the time.

“I think I have matured and if you have a bad session, just leave it at the training ground. I think my mindset has opened up in how to deal with things. It didn’t work out on the pitch but I’m thankful that I have learned from these experiences. Whatever happens now in the rest of my career, I can bring those experiences with me.

“If you’re not strong minded you won’t last in the game or go far in the game. I know what I want and I have my dreams and ambitions and I’m just working towards them. Little steps and see where it gets me.”

The start of his MK adventure was positive. He benefited from a hotel being part of the complex owned by the club so was able to stay there before finding an apartment of his own. Devoy, another of the League of Ireland’s most promising prospects in recent years, followed a couple of weeks later and shared his apartment before moving in to the floor above.

He played 20 times before Christmas and caught the eye with goals in the Carabao Cup away to Watford and then in the FA Cup against Portsmouth. Extra work in the gym was a given and Burns had Manning’s eye until he was sacked a little over four months into the season.

MK were struggling and then ankle ligament damage around Christmas time ruled him out when the new boss – Mark Jackson – arrived. He was gone after 25 games – just two of which Burns featured in during the second half of the season – and barely two weeks after it ended Graham Alexander was named as the third permanent head coach in the space of six months.

There were times after Manning’s exit when Burns tried to ask the new men what he could better to be involved and was simply ignored.

“But that’s football, I’m not going to say the manager done this and that. The manager has to manage 22 or 24 lads. I’m not asking him to babysit me. That’s just the way football is. People will say ‘ah that’s terrible’ and it isn’t great but you’re in a team environment at the end of the day and once the team is winning, nobody really cares at the end of the day,” he says.

“It’s ruthless, as I said. There were times it was hard but I’m sure that happens to every player in their career and that’s where we’re at.”

These are some of the circumstances out of any player’s control. Adam Murphy, for example, the 18-year-old who also emerged at St Pat’s, has just signed for Bristol City in the Championship where, coincidentally, Burns’ old boss Manning is now in charge.

Another Saints teenager, Sam Curtis, is soon expected to follow suit with a move across the water. Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan recently joined Lincoln City in League One where former Bohs and Rovers forward Danny Mandroiu is already on the books.

Devoy has also since left MK for a loan spell with Swindon Town in the same division as MK and Burns recalled how heart to hearts about their respective situations didn’t always help.

“As much as you speak about it, other people can give you advice and all, but you just need that little bit of luck on the pitch. You can do all the talking you want but you can only help yourself really,” he said.

“He (Devoy) played a lot of games, in fairness, but then came out of the team. It’s kind of hard to say to someone if you’re not playing, you prefer them to speak to you not about football and distract you.

“It didn’t work out, I’m not going to cry over it. I’m back here now and ready to get going.”

That’s just the cut and thrust of it for any youngster in a cut-throat industry.