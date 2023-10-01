Former Wexford manager Darragh Egan stars as sub keeper as Kiladangan advance to Tipp final

Kiladangan 2-30

Toomevara 2-21

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

KILADANGAN PROGRESSED TO a fourth Tipperary senior hurling final since 2016 after they produced a stunning performance to see off Toomevara in an absorbing semi-final.

Kiladangan pulled away late on, despite having finished with 14 men after goalkeeper Barry Hogan was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 42nd minute when Toomevara were five points adrift.

Advertisement

However, the 2020 champions were outstanding to the finish, aided by sub keeper, former Tipp goalie and Wexford manager Darragh Egan who pulled off an outstanding save from Darragh McCarthy which would have brought the arrears back to two.

Kiladangan outscored their rivals 0-10 to 1-3 after the red card with Billy Seymour to the fore, top-scoring with 14 points, six from play.

Kiladangan led 1-15 to 0-12 at half time with their goal coming from Paul Flynn in the fourth minute. They were on song all over the field with Alan Flynn and Tadhg Gallagher effective while for Toomevara, rising star Darragh McCarthy was carrying the sole threat with three sweet points from play.

When Bryan McLoughney goaled early in the second half, Kiladangan were ten to the good but Toome hit back almost immediately with the first of two second half goals from Mark McCarthy but they were unable to take advantage of the extra man as Kiladangan set up a repeat of the 2016 decider against Thurles Sarsfields on Sunday, 15 October.

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan; David Sweeney, James Quigley, John O’Meara; Fergal Hayes, Alan Flynn (0-1), Joe Gallagher; Tadhg Gallagher (0-3), Declan McGrath (0-1); Sean Hayes (0-2), Billy Seymour (0-14, 8f), Andy Loughnane; Bryan McLoughney (1-2), Dan O’Meara (0-2), Paul Flynn (1-3).

Subs: Darragh Egan (0-1f) for McLoughney (43); Willie Connors for F Hayes (46); Conor Byrne (0-1) for Loughnane (51); Johnny Horan for Quigley (55); Eoghan Sharkey for D O’Meara (60+3).

Toomevara: Rory Brislane; Seamus O’Farrell, Andrew Ryan; Liam Ryan; Joey McLoughney (0-2), Josh McCarthy (0-1), Jack Ryan; Robbie Quirke (0-1), Darren Delaney; Colm Canning, Kevin McCarthy (0-3), Mark McCarthy (2-1, 0-1 s-cut); Darragh McCarthy (0-11, 6f, 1 65), Jack Delaney (0-2), Adam Hall.

Subs: Shane Nolan for Hall (33); Jack Ryan for D Delaney (46); Sean Flaherty for Canning (47); Kenny Ryan for Quirke (53); David Nolan for O’Farrell (55).



Ref: John Dooley (Thurles Gaels)