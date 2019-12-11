This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Darragh Leahy on verge of Dundalk move with Dan Casey set for Bohemians return

Bohemians manager Keith Long is a busy man while Cork City also confirm Gearóid Morrissey will remain at Turner’s Cross.

By David Sneyd Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 3:59 PM
Defender Dan Casey.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BOHEMIANS LOOK SET to lose Republic of Ireland U21 international Darragh Leahy to Dundalk but the Gypsies are on the verge of re-signing centre back Dan Casey from Cork City.

While Leahy’s departure would be a blow to the manager Keith Long, he has already secured the services of the highly-rated Anto Breslin, who can fill the void after joining from Longford Town.

Leahy has been linked with a move to Oriel Park since the end of last season and that deal could be confirmed before Christmas after positive discussions with the champions recently.

Cork confirmed earlier today that Casey has opted to leave Turner’s Cross in order to return to Dublin, and The42 understands he will link back up with his former club in the coming days.

Casey joined the Leesiders from Bohs at the start of last season but 2019 was a disappointing year and the 22-year-old has been given another fresh start at Dalymount Park.

For Cork boss Neale Fenn, he has been boosted by midfielder Gearóid Morrissey’s decision to remain with the club. “It’s brilliant that Gearóid is staying; he is one of the experienced players here and, with the quality he has, he will be a big help for the younger players.”

One of those he will help guide is 19-year-old forward Cian Bargary. “He’s a young lad with lots of potential,” Fenn explained.

“He’s been at the club for a couple of years now. He suffered a serious injury at the middle of last season so I didn’t really see much of him, but hopefully this season he can get himself fit & right and he’ll play a big part for us.

“He’s very quick, that’s one of his biggest strengths, and he’s direct. Those types of players are very helpful to any manager at any club. We look forward to seeing him in full flow.”

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

