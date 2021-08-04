IT PERHAPS BEST sums up Darragh Leahy’s time at Dundalk FC to date that should he feature as expected against Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, then he will have started as many games for the club in Europe as he has in the SSE Airtricity League.

The then Republic of Ireland U-21 international arrived at Oriel Park in December 2019 from Bohemians as one of the top prospects in the country but things haven’t quite gone to plan for the 23-year-old to date.

After Vinny Perth was axed following Dundalk’s exit from the Champions League 12 months ago, the left back frequently found himself overlooked by Italian Filippo Giovagnoli, who preferred the right footed Cameron Dummigan in his position.

That was a trend that continued into this season under Giovagnoli, Shane Keegan and then interim boss Jim Magilton who even promoted teenager Val Adedokun ahead of him.

The return of Perth as head coach of the Co Louth side in June has given the former Coventry City man a new lease of life however. Having made just two league starts in 15 matches prior to that, Leahy was immediately restored to the starting 11 for Perth’s comeback match against Longford Town and has started every game since.

By his own admission, Leahy is still moving through the gears but after a difficult few months he is confident that better times lie ahead for him.

“Personally I had a really tough time with not getting much game time,” he said.

“I think I only played two games before Vinny came back. That was very tough and very frustrating but he’s come back, steadied the ship and we’ve got a bit of form going and a bit of consistency.”

The Swords native admitted it was hard to stay positive while not playing, particularly as the team were struggling at the same time.

“I’m not going to lie it was extremely tough, mentally more than anything,” Leahy admitted.

“It was really hard but I just had to keep coming in and not let my standards drop for anyone and keep working hard everyday waiting to get my chance.

“As I said I had only played two games so it was extremely frustrating but you can see how quickly football changes. You just have to be ready for when you do get an opportunity.

“I’ve never experienced or been in that situation before though. Mostly I’ve played games.

“It’s always different when you’re sitting back on a bench. You start to doubt yourself as to why you’re not playing and stuff like that but, as I say, you’ve just got to keep your standards high and keep working hard every day.”

That he did and he puts his recent resurgence down to the faith Perth showed in him.

“Vinny did have conversations with me. He said just go and prove yourself and show the player that you are that I signed.

“It was reassuring. I think I was lacking in confidence, as you would be when you’re not playing, so it got that confidence back into me and to have a run of games under your belt and match sharpness and everything that comes with that it gets you back up and running.”

So is he back to his best?

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I wouldn’t say back to my best. I’d say I’m getting there and getting more consistent from getting more games. I think the rest comes after that.”

Given the turnaround in his fortunes it would be fitting if Leahy shone at the GelreDome on Thursday evening, but he is expecting a tough test from a side who were fourth in the Eredivisie last season.

“There’s no doubt they’re a top side,” he said.

“They’re in one of the top leagues in Europe and they’re a top European team as well so it’s going to to be a very tough challenge.

“You’re obviously going to go into every game hoping to win it but against a side like this, a draw maybe isn’t a bad result in the first leg.

“We’ve obviously looked at them as a team in the last couple of days. They are in pre-season so they’re still only trying to get up and running but they’re a top team so no doubt they’ll be ready for the game on Thursday.”

After a testing few months so too will Darragh Leahy and Dundalk.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!