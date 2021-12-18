Manager Mowbray hails ‘special’ Darragh Lenihan as Blackburn continue red-hot form

BLACKBURN BOSS TONY Mowbray labelled captain Darragh Lenihan a “special footballer” after his side hammered hapless Birmingham 4-0 to close in on the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Lenihan was instrumental in the victory, setting up one goal and marshalling a defence that has completely transformed since their 7-0 humbling by Fulham.

In seven games since, they have conceded just two goals and have kept five consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since the 1996/97 season.

John Buckley’s first of the season in the sixth minute set Rovers on their way and they put the result beyond doubt with two goals in the space of eight second-half minutes, through Reda Khadra’s composed finish and a Ben Brereton Diaz penalty.

The Chilean’s close-range header – his 19th goal of the campaign – capped a wonderful afternoon for third-placed Blackburn who have won six of their last seven and now look ready to gatecrash a top two that seemed set in stone just weeks ago.

Blackburn’s attack – the second most potent in the league – is well known, but the defensive solidity that has accompanied it since the Fulham hammering is just as crucial, and Mowbray praised Lenihan’s leadership.

He said: “I think defensively we looked pretty strong. I think we’ve got a real determination about trying to keep clean sheets. I need to mention Lenihan who has got the added responsibility of captain, leadership and he’s showing that.

He’s standing like a man mountain. Delighted for Darragh. He’s right at the top of his game. You can just tell by the way he plays on the front foot. He’s towering over people six inches taller than him, his passing looks so assured, long passing. He’s got clear pictures in his mind I think of how we want to play and what his job is. He’s a special footballer.

“Do we look like we can score goals when we win the ball back and break away? Yes. Any team that carries the threat that we carry and looks as solid as we look at the moment is going to win games.

“The combination of the defensive stability and the goal threat is pretty potent.”

Birmingham slipped to 17th after a chastening afternoon that means they have won just once in the last seven, losing four in that time.

In League One, meanwhile, James McClean came to Wigan’s rescue with a late winner after they initially blew a 2-0 lead away to Oxford United.

McClean’s Republic of Ireland international team-mate Will Keane opened the scoring for the Latics in their 3-2 road victory.

Victory lifted Wigan to second following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich. They’re now six points clear of today’s opponents, Oxford.

English Championship results