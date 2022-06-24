Membership : Access or Sign Up
Darragh Lenihan joins Boro on four-year-deal

The Championship side confirmed the news this afternoon.

Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Darragh Lenihan has joined Middlesbrough on a four-year deal today. 

The 27-year-old signs as a free agent, after a decade at Blackburn Rovers.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time,” says Boro boss Chris Wilder, “in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men.

“I’m putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it. He’s a proper football player and I’m delighted.

The north-east side finished just outside the play-off spots in seventh position last term. 

The Meath native — who starred for Ireland against Ukraine in Poland last week –  is the club’s third signing of the week following the double capture Ryan Giles and Liam Roberts.

