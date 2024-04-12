Darragh McCarthy helps himself to 1-9 as Tipp down Limerick

Tipperary 3-18

Limerick 1-17

A DOMINANT DISPLAY from Brendan Cummins’ Tipperary side got them off to the perfect start in the O’Neills.com Munster U20 Hurling Championship, and leave Limerick’s championship hopes hanging by a thread, after a second defeat.

A match winning 1-9 from sharpshooter Darragh McCarthy helped the Premier to a deserved victory, with the home side struggling to build on a bright start. There was goals too from Oisin O’Donoghue and Senan Butler, as they edged the midfield battle at a dry Rathkeale.

Evan Loftus would have been thrilled with the opening 10 minutes, which saw them lead 0-6 to 0-3. Long range efforts from Con Hayes, Cian Scully as well as two Oisin O’Farrell frees put them ahead. But this was as good as it got.

A run of eight scores without reply, including six in just over four minutes, saw the winners ease into the lead. Key to this was of course the free taking of McCarthy but also Ronan Connolly and Cathal English.

Fintan Fitzgerald won a penalty to give Limerick hope, which Hugh Flanagan buried. But the swift Tipperary response, through an emphatic Oisin O’Donoghue finish left Limerick with major work to do. A second goal via a McCarthy penalty ensured a seven point difference on the scoreboard at half time, 2-12 to 1-8.

Limerick tried for a green flag in a fragmented second half, but there was no joy. Instead, they had points from subs Mark Riordan, Dara Ferland and Wayne Kearns, but McCarthy kept the margin at a three score minimum before their final score on 50 minutes ended the contest.

This goal from Senan Butler sealed the win, but they did lose Paddy McCormack to a straight red card after a high, dangerous challenge on Shane Fitzgibbon.

Scorers for Limerick: Hugh Flanagan 1-1 (1-0 pen); Oisin O’Farrell (all frees), Cian Scully (0-1 free, 0-1 ’65) 0-3 each; Con Hayes, Mark Riordan (both frees) 0-2 each; Matthew Fitzgerald, Shane O’Brien, Fintan Fitzgerald, Wayne Kearns, Vince Harrington, Dara Ferland 0-1 each.



Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 1-9 (0-7 frees, 1-0 pen); Oisin O’Donoghue 1-2; Conor Martin 0-3; Senan Butler 1-0; Cathal English 0-2; Ronan Connolly, Paddy McCormack (free) 0-1 each.



Limerick

1. Pierce Connery (Kilmallock)

2. Mikey Fitzgibbon (Cappamore)

3. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)

4. Shane Fitzgibbon (Dromin/Athlacca)

5. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

7. Cian Scully (C) (Dromin/Athlacca)

8. Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

9. Con Hayes (Newcastle West)

10. Robert O’Farrell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

11. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungre/St. Paul’s)

12. Donal Coughlan (Doon)

14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

13. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

15. Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton/Kilcornan Desmonds)

Subs:

22. Wayne Kearns (Na Piarsaigh) for M. Fitzgibbon (half-time)

19. Dara Ferland (Monaleen) for O’Farrell (45)

23. Mark Riordan (Castletown Ballagran) for Coughlan (46)

24. Dan Scully (Dromin Athlacca) for Flanagan (51)

17. Tadhg Boddy (Bruff) for F. Fitzgerald (61).

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Chris O’Donnell (Ballylooby Castlegrace)

3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan)

4. Podge O’Dwyer



5. Ronan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

6. Ben Currivan (C) (Golden Kilfeacle)

7. Jack Collins (Ballina)

8. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Og)

9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr. Sheehys)

11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite)

12. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

14. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

15. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Subs:

18. Eoin Craddock (Holycross Ballycahill) for O’Farrell (38)

19. Conor Gleeson (Gortnahoe Glengoole) for Collins (49)

17. Damien Corbett (Gortnahor Glengoole) for Butler (52)

21. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for English (54).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Cork)